Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 120,000 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

