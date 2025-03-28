ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,930,000 after buying an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 51.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 30.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.13%.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on ABM Industries from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,137.16. The trade was a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

