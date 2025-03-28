Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 9,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt Trading Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ ADTX opened at $6.16 on Friday. Aditxt has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $54,500.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.67.

About Aditxt

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, engages in the development and commercialization of technologies that focus on improving the health through monitoring and modulating the immune systems. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its tissues.

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.