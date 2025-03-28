Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at $54,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

