Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $0.80. Affimed shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 70,920 shares trading hands.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

