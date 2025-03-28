Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as low as $0.80. Affimed shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 70,920 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Affimed
Affimed Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 30.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Affimed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 32,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Affimed Company Profile
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.
