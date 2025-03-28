AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,040.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCM opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5563 dividend. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

