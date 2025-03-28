AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the February 28th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNCO opened at $25.84 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $25.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

AGNC Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

