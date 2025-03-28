Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Holdings Boosted by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4,023.0% in the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after buying an additional 1,415,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,998,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,276,000 after acquiring an additional 684,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $31.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 5.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

