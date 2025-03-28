Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Ambev by 61.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 77,423 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,647,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 74,076 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ambev by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 910,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 128,439 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 35.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

ABEV stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

