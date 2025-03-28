American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 187.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,812 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 131.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 227.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of AAT stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.33. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $29.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.81%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

