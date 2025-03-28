Analysts Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Price Target at $246.83

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $249.73.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of RMD opened at $222.62 on Tuesday. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $172.19 and a fifty-two week high of $263.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.10 and a 200 day moving average of $238.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This trade represents a 48.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,940 shares of company stock valued at $9,164,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

