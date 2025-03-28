ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$48.98 and traded as high as C$50.11. ATCO shares last traded at C$50.05, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

ATCO Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$622.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

