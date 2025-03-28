Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 236.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVIR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,618,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 182,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

