Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 42,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantic American Stock Performance
Shares of AAME opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.
Atlantic American Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
