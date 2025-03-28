Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Update

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 42,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic American Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAME opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.58. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

