Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Barclays alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 101.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 87,784 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,149,000 after acquiring an additional 667,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

About Barclays

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.