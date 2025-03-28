Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $324.63 and traded as low as $265.82. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $265.82, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $308.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.63.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.