Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $290,000.

NYSE:BTT opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

