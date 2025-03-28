Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True North Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

BXMT stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.68%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $47,920.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,760.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,652 shares of company stock worth $116,971 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

