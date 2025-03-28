BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,721,000 after buying an additional 320,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after acquiring an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 716,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.26.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $746.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This represents a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,436,613.20. The trade was a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

