Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. Glj Research upped their target price on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.53 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.18. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

