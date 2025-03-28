Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $113.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.02.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $99.77 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $93.64 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

