Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

