Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 9.3% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after acquiring an additional 545,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $201.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.75. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

