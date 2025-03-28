CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 132.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,889 shares of company stock worth $1,130,955 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.