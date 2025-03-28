Chewy’s (CHWY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

Chewy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 168,105 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $6,105,573.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,176,566.24. The trade was a 28.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $250,390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,083,269 shares of company stock valued at $290,611,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chewy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 824,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,159,000 after buying an additional 46,629 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Chewy by 261.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 256,275 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,995,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

