Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS opened at $8.15 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $875.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.66 million. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

