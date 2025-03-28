Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,537 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 14.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 288,544 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $3,322,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 2,071,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 471,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.06. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $5.46.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

