Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 13,058 WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WT. FMR LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree by 390.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,452 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,990,000 after buying an additional 1,142,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 399,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 498.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 389,945 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WisdomTree Stock Down 0.5 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

