Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $106,000 in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 135,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after buying an additional 53,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 183.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 191,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In related news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

KW opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently -85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KW. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

