Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $117,000 in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth $611,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 131,551 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in DHT by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 205,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 106,683 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 1,367.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 469,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.38. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DHT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

