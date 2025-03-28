Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $125,000 in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,223 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in SFL by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SFL in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in SFL by 428.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Stock Performance

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

SFL Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.21%. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 106.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

