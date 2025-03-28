Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $146,000 in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Teladoc Health by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

