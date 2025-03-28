Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $151,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

HE stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.