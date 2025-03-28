Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $157,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a negative net margin of 579.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.