Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $157,000 in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,979.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
