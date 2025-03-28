Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $45,000 in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 218.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 831,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth $754,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 466.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 223,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,407,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.73.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABUS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

