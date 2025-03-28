Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $83,000 in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NextDecade by 350.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in NextDecade by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextDecade Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95.

About NextDecade

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). Equities analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

