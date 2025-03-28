Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $109,000 Investment in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Coursera by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Coursera by 16.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUR. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,211.38. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

