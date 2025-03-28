Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $126,000 Investment in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $130,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In other news, EVP Kenneth English Neikirk sold 83,991 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $770,197.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,714.33. The trade was a 44.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

