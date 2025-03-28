Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $55,000 Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in agilon health by 326.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 1,083,492 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 217,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 2,251.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,889 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of agilon health stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.67.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

