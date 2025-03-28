Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $90,000 Investment in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 128,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

UUUU opened at $4.02 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $798.73 million, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. The trade was a 17.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,659.85. This represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $146,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

