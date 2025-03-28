Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Infinera alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,698,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in Infinera by 3,666.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 188,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,298 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of INFN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $414.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Profile

(Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.