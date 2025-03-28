Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in Novavax by 356.0% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 285,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Novavax by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novavax Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $23.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVAX. TD Cowen raised Novavax to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
Insider Transactions at Novavax
In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,080. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.
