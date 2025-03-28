Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,099,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 133.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 173,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,648,000 after buying an additional 171,056 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 154,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 228,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $94,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,185 shares in the company, valued at $354,363.70. This trade represents a 21.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $155.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

