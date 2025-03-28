Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on AMC Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

NYSE AMC opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.91. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

