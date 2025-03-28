Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Shares in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 72.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 240,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLD. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

APLD stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. Applied Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $63.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,868.55. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

