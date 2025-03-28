Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 555,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,462.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 157,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 147,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gautam Patel sold 62,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $501,345.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,968,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,776.86. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,578,209 shares in the company, valued at $405,628,045.15. This represents a 9.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,240,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,754,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $730.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMRX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.