Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13,513.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,832.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 7,907.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 38.96, a current ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.98%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

