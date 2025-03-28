Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 10,839 Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 0.2 %

ADPT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADPT shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Insider Transactions at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $402,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,947.10. This trade represents a 43.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 158,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $1,344,471.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,798,890.46. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 757,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,040,624. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

