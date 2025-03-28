Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 11,176 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 86,592 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,788,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 950,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 746,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 354,116 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $10.32 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

