Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 14,023 Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Super Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Super Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Super Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Super Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Super Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Super Group stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. Super Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Super Group’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

